CBS News’ Tanner to Keynote NAB Show’s Online Video Program

WASHINGTON—Christy Tanner, CBS News Digital’s EVP and GM, will keynote at the 2018 NAB Show’s Online Video Program April 10 in Las Vegas, NAB announced today. Tanner will discuss the 2014 launch of CBS News’ streaming video news service and how it is creating value for viewers, advertisers and CBS Corp., an association press release said.

Christy Tanner

The keynote will be done as an interview conducted by Will Richmond, editor and publisher of VideoNuze, which is producing the Online Video Program in partnership with NAB. During the interview, entitled “How CBSN is Carving Its Own Path in Next-Gen News,” Tanner will examine how CBS is taking advantage of intra-company news assets to add and grow existing new digital services.

Tanner, who previously held executive positions with CBS Interactive Media, TV Guide Digital and The Washington Post Company, oversees CBS News on all digital platforms, including CBSN, CBSNews.com and mobile and OTT apps. Last year, CBSN delivered more than 280 million live streams, a 17 percent improvement from 2016. She also has spearheaded the growth of the CBSN Originals documentary series.

The Online Video Program at the NAB Show is a one-day event during which topics like OTT, live-streaming, cross-screen targeting and deliver, mobile consumption and emerging platforms, will be examined. It is intended for senior digital media executives and other video, TV, streaming and MVPD professionals, NAB said.

The 2018 NAB Show runs April 7-12 in Las Vegas. More information is available on the NAB Show website.