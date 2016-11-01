JVC to Debut ProHD Wireless Bridge at NAB Show NY

NEW YORK—JVC Professional has announced that it will use the NAB Show New York stage to introduce its latest product, the ProHD Wireless Bridge. This video-over-IP system is designed for multi-camera live broadcasts and is compatible with JVC’s ProHD and 4KCAM streaming camera models.

The ProHD Wireless Bridge comes equipped with a WB-MCA100 camera transceiver module, which plugs into the camera’s USB connector and allows cameras to operate up to 2,000-feet from the vehicle-mounted base station. The platform can also be used with handheld JVC cameras when paired with a smaller radio module, allowing for a 400-foot range.

Remote broadcasting is available with the platform courtesy of a built-in encoder that features Zixi error correction and variable bit rate control. With the encoder, operators can also monitor connection and outgoing stream quality status through the viewfinder.

There is also a WB-CELL200 cellular uplink that can receive signals from one or more field cameras to create a virtual private network (VPN). A mobile access point (WB-MAP100) with a separate high-gain omni-directional antenna is also available to receive signals and deliver them to the cellular uplink.

Operators can combine the ProHD Wireless Bridge with JVC’s BR-800 broadcaster and BR-DE800 ProHD decoder to create a mobile back haul system.

The ProHD Wireless Bridge is currently available at a price of $5,000. JVC will showcase it at booth 1515 during NAB Show New York, which runs from Nov. 9-10 at the Javits Center.