Joan Lunden, David Hartman Earn NAB’s Distinguished Service Award

David Hartman

WASHINGTON—After greeting viewers each morning as the co-hosts of “Good Morning America,” Joan Lunden and David Hartman woke up to learn that they had been tapped to receive this year’s Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Broadcasters.

Hartman was the original host of “Good Morning America” starting in 1975. He also created his own documentary production company in the 1970s that produced documentaries for major television networks, PBS and cable. Lunden joined Hartman as “Good Morning America” co-host in 1980 and was one of the first female anchors to remain on air during a pregnancy. Hartman served as host for “Good Morning America” until 1987; Lunden would continue to host until 1997.

Joan Lunden

The NAB Distinguished Service Award is meant to recognize members of the broadcast community who have made significant and lasting contributions to the industry. Past recipients include Bob Woodruff, Jerry Lewis, Michael J. Fox, Mary Tyler Moore, Edward R. Murrow and more.

Lunden and Hartman will receive the award at the 2017 NAB Show during the NAB Show Opening that will take place on April 24.