Interra Systems Putting Video Experience at Front of NAB Show New York Demo

NEW YORK—With the ability to deliver multiscreen experiences critical to the market, Interra Systems will put its focus at the 2019 NAB Show New York on how it delivers that experience with its range of quality control, monitoring, analysis and classification products.

A couple of the products on display will be the Baton ABR QC and Orion-OTT monitoring systems. Baton provides comprehensive QC checks, including ABR-specific checks for large volumes of VOD files encoded at different bit rates.

Orion Central Manager

With Orion-OTT, content providers can proactively perform HTTP checks and monitor the quality of each stream. Specifically at NAB Show New York, Interra will demonstrate Orion-OTT for VOD and live event streaming, as well as Orion for real-time content monitoring and video analysis of linear channels. Features of the Orion-OTT system include ABR manifest file validation, audio-video checks and real-time alerts. There is also support for the latest standards in closed captions and ad insertion.

The Orion Central Manager platform set to be at the booth provides an aggregated view of linear and OTT services based on monitoring data collected by Orion and Orion-OTT. Alerts and QoE information for each video appears on one screen. New features include an updated architecture for near-real-time updates, real-time status of all channels across the network, channel performance trends and executive reports.

Interra has also made updates to its Baton platform, including a new Baton automated tool for lip sync detection and will show verification of audio with captions, photosensitive epilepsy testing and correction. Baton also supports the VAST format, HDR quality checks and setup in Amazon cloud and on-premises, as well as improved audio language and caption detection capabilities.

The Baton system can also be integrated with Winnow, Interra’s content classification and identification platform. Powered by AI/machine learning technologies, Winnow detects and tags content for violence, strong language, alcohol, guns and more based on user-defined rules.

Lastly, Interra will have its Vega media analyzer, a tool for standards compliance, debugging and in-depth analysis of encoded streams. New updates include support for the AV1 format with buffer analysis, JPEG format and OGG streams.

All of this will be available at Interra Systems’ booth, N839, during the 2019 NAB Show New York, which takes place from Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.