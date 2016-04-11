Interra Sets Automated, File-based QC Demo at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Interra Systems will show Baton, its automated, file-based QC solution, which is designed to optimize quality control operations, at the 2016 NAB Show. Through comprehensive quality checks, scalability and support for a wide range of media formats and codecs, Baton allows customers to expand their delivery of high-quality content, including broadcast, Web-based and OTT deliverables.

Baton offers seamless integration with media servers, transcoders, MAM archiving, and workflow solutions through easy-to-use Web services-based APIs, resulting in simplified installations and upgrades. As QC needs grow, Baton’s scalable architecture enables easy expansion, and its high availability ensures continued operation even if one of the hardware components is down.

Baton customer Premiere Digital, a media services provider in Los Angeles, recently upgraded to the enterprise version of Baton, along with Baton Content Corrector. As users expand their delivery of TV content to web and OTT customers, these systems ensure that content quality matches broadcast TV’s industry-specific requirements. Baton automates this process so the user can detect and correct potential issues to ensure standards compliance.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Interra Systemswill be in booth SU7105. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.