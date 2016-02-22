I-Movix Sets Ultra Slow Motion System Debut at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, I-Movix will debut Infinite, a scalable, ultra slow motion system. Adaptable to any production workflow, Infinite can be used for live HDTV sports and events, commercials, documentaries, feature films and scientific R&D applications.

Infinite

Based on Vision Research’s Phantom Flex4K camera and the I-Movix X10 platform, Infinite can record more than an hour of continuous ultra motion in HD, even without a server. With its trigger-less workflow, Infinite is simpler and more flexible to operate, while lowering costs, saving space and easing the load on production resources.

I-Movix will also showcase the X10 UHD RF system, further extending the operational flexibility of the X10 UHD system and X10 product range. The X10 UHD RF can be used in wireless mode for very high-frame rate ultra-slow motion in HD sports productions. It enables live and replay operation with standard RF equipment and is available with a choice of wireless camera-back solutions, including Vislink’s Clip-On 4 or L1700.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. I-Movix will be in booth C8725. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.