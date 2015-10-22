Imagine Communications Brings Digital Signage and More to CCW

DALLAS—With CCW just a few weeks away, Imagine Communications has announced what it plans to bring to the annual New York conference. Among its slate of products will be its intuitive digital signage system, Infocaster. Imagine’s John Mailhot will also participate in the conference with a presentation on connectivity using COTS IT infrastructure.

Infocaster

The Infocaster is a digital signage system that provides tools for users to create, deliver and track the value of targeted, broadcast-quality content across any size network. And after showcasing them at SMPTE, Imagine will bring its SelenioFlex File media processing software and Versio integrated playout system to the East Coast.

Mailhot, Imagine’s director of product architecture for infrastructure and networking, is also scheduled to give a presentation titled “Television Production Connectivity Using COTS IT Infrastructure.” The presentation will focus on how new capabilities can transform TV production and get onto the IT industry’s capability-growth curve.

For more information, attendees can visit the Imagine Communications booth, number 1226. CCW will take place Nov. 11-12 at the Javits Convention Center in New York.