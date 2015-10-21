Imagine Communications Showcasing Interoperability at SMPTE 2015

DALLAS—Video and advertising system provider Imagine Communications is set to make its way to SMPTE 2015 to highlight its cloud-deployable integrated channel playout and transcoding technologies. The company also announced that representatives will be on hand to present a paper exploring challenges with UHD operations in SDI/IP environments.

One of the big products Imagine will display during the conference is the SelenioFlex File, a file-to-file media processing system for the evolving and expanding needs of media. Utilizing the Zenium workflow manager, SelenioFlex provides a catalog of technologies that can be dragged and dropped into a visual environment to streamline the production process. The product also supports a range of formats for post-production, archive and multiscreen distribution applications, including Apple ProRes, HEVC UHD Main 10 and Interoperable Master Format file-based transcoding to enable UHD on-demand workflows.

The Versio will also be present at the Imagine booth. This cloud-deployable integrated channel playout system enables the acceleration of the launch of new services from media companies, like specialty and pop-up channels, business continuity, reduction of infrastructure costs and virtualized master control.

Imagine’s Randy Conrod and Semtech’s Nigel Seth-Smith will co-present the paper “UHD in a Hybrid SDI/IP World” on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The paper focuses on the transition to next-generation technology, including UHD-1 services and will highlight how media professionals can overcome challenges associated with delivering UHD services.

Imagine, in association with Arista Networks, also plans to demonstrate the ability of its Magellan SDN Orchestrator to manage production-quality video switching in an SMPTE 202206 environment.

SMPTE 2015 takes place from Oct. 26-29 in Los Angeles. Imagine Communications will be located at booth 400.