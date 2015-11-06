Ikegami to Demo New Cameras and Monitors at CCW

NEW YORK—HD camera and production equipment provider Ikegami has lined up some of its latest camera and monitor technology for CCW 2015.

One highlight will be Ikegami’s recent collaboration with ARRI to create the HDK-97ARRI camera. A broadcast style production camera with digital camera characteristics, the HDK-97ARRI can employ a large format sensor in multiple camera operation. Centered around ARRI’s Super 35mm CMOS sensor with associated support circuitry, the camera provides shallow depth of focus, HDR as a standard feature, and progressive frame rates like 23.98p. Meanwhile, Ikegami technology provides broadcast-grade distribution via fiber transmission, using up to 2 km SMPTE hybrid fiber/copper camera cable. Able to operate at 1080/59.94p, outputs from the half-rack BS-98 station include 4K, 1080p and 1080i.

HC-HD300

Ikegami will also have its HC-HD300, a docking style camera for the studio or field. Among its features is the newly developed 1/3-inch 3-CMOS optical block design. It can work with a camera control system consisting of the FA-300 Fiber Adapter and BSF-300 Base Station, utilizing OpticalCon DUO connectors for its fiber camera cable connection.

A number of Ikegami’s monitors will also be on display, including the HEM-2570 25-inch full HD OLED Grade-1 master monitor, HLM-1705WR 17-inch HDTV/SDTV Multi-format LED backlit monitor, and HLM-905WR 9-inch HDTV/SDTV Multi-format LCD color monitor.

Ikegami will be located at booth 933 at CCW 2015, which will take place from Nov. 11-12 in New York. For more information, visit www.ccwexpo.com.