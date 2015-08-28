IEEE Announces Keynote Speakers for BTS Broadcast Symposium

MELVILLE, N.Y.—The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Broadcast Symposium is traveling to the “Sunshine State” this fall and will be offering a full range of technical presentations keyed to the needs of today’s broadcast engineering community. The Oct. 13-16 event is being hosted by Orlando’s Caribe Royale Hotel and will feature some of broadcasting’s top engineering professionals who provide cutting-edge information on such timely topics as single frequency networks, cybersecurity, facility grounding, TV spectrum repacking, the ATSC 3.0 television standard, audio watermarking, advanced emergency alerting systems and much more. This year’s program features more than 30 technical presentations, panel discussions and tutorial sessions.

The Symposium will also provide plenty of opportunity for networking with other professions, with three evening receptions and an equal number of luncheons with keynote speakers including NASA’s Jon Cowart, Maxplay’s Frank Artes and duTreil, Lundin and Rackley’s Ron Rackley.

Registration is now open for this broadcast engineering event and special hotel rates are available for attendees. Symposium sponsors include the ATSC. SymbolShifters, Burk Technology, Dielectric, GatesAir, Gwanda Networking, the Broadcasters General Store, Myat, Radio Frequency Systems, Axia, Omnia, ERI, NewTek, Nautel, Shively Labs, SCMS Broadcast Equipment Solutions, duTriel, Lundin and Rackley, and The Telos Alliance, including Linear Acoustic, 25-Seven Systems and Telos.

Visit bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium for complete information.