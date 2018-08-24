IBC2018 To Hold Speed Dating Event for Media Execs and Startups

LONDON — Broadcasters from around the world will have a chance have their business challenges solved by professionals from international startups and scale-ups during the 2018 IBC Show at the Rai in Amsterdam next month.

On Sept. 18, "Speed dating with startups at IBC," organized by IBC2018 and Dutch-based MediaMatters, will host 15-20 startups and scale-ups eager to pitch their business solutions to an audience of broadcast executives and leaders from content and publishing companies. After the pitch stage, media executives can meet with startup and scale-up owners individually and possibly strike deals.

“Media companies are looking for new and innovative ways to push their businesses forward and startups are looking for partners to enable them to grow,” said Bert Kok, co-founder of MediaMatters in a press release. “Bringing them together at such an established, global forum like IBC2018 enables startups and scale-ups to connect with the right contacts with the aim to establish fruitful partnerships and to work together on new products and services that improve existing processes.”

MediaMatters specializes in matching up big media companies who need innovative business solutions with "later-stage startups and scale-ups." The organization will help select for the speed dating event and shave down the list startup and scale-up participants to between 15 to 20. Media companies that want to take part in the speed dating event can order tickets at the Eventbrite website. Startups and scale-ups looking to participate can apply on the MediaMatters website. "Speed dating with startups at IBC" will take place in the Topaz Lounge.

The 2018 IBC Show will take place Sept. 13-17.