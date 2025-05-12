Registration Is Open for IBC2025

LONDON— IBC2025 is now open for registration, with the global media, entertainment and technology community set to gather at the RAI Amsterdam September 12 to 15 for the conference’s four-day exhibition and a three-day conference.

In announcing the opening of registration, the organizers also reported that industry leaders from ABC, Fremantle, ITV, NBCUniversal, Sling TV, YouTube, and Warner Bros. Discovery have been confirmed as speakers at IBC Conference.

“IBC2025 is primed to be the definitive event this year for a global industry undergoing profound change,” said Michael Crimp, CEO of IBC. “As new technologies reshape content production and delivery, we provide the opportunity for the entire global M&E industry to explore what’s next, connect with key players, and navigate the commercial and creative challenges ahead. With a growing innovation footprint, the industry’s best tech on show, and a world-class conference speaker line-up, IBC2025 will empower our community to shape the industry’s future.”

The organizers reported that IBC2025 will showcase advances in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), private 5G, immersive tech, dynamic ad insertion, cloud-native workflows, virtual production and sustainable production alongside forward-looking perspectives on the industry’s next wave of innovation.

In addition, the IBC2025 Conference will offer a full slate of keynotes, presentations and panels from speakers across the globe, sharing views and insights on the trends, issues and opportunities transforming M&E. Delegates to the conference will be able to make valuable connections and engage with other industry players in the private Delegate Lounge, where exclusive networking breakfasts, roundtables and other events will take place.

The conference will deliver a high-level program featuring senior decision-makers from across the global M&E sector. Confirmed speakers include:

Damian Cronin, Chief Digital and Information Officer, ABC

Jens Richter, Chief Executive Officer, Fremantle Media International

Simon Farnsworth, Chief Technology Officer, ITV

Monica Williams, Senior Vice President Digital Products & Operations, NBCUniversal

Liz Riemersma, Vice President Strategy, Business Development & International, Sling TV

Pedro Pina, Vice President, YouTube EMEA

Avi Saxena, Chief Technology Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery

IBC2025’s show floor will feature nearly 44,000 square meters of space already booked across 14 halls, the organizers reported.

Returning exhibitors confirmed so far include Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Ateliere Creative Technologies, Avid, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Grass Valley, Microsoft, Riedel Communications, Ross Video, Samsung, Sony, Zattoo, and Zixi – representing a broad spectrum of technology leadership and innovation, from content capture to cloud delivery. New exhibitors include Baron Weather, Cachefly, Momento, NewBlue, OTT Solutions, Plain X, Raysync, and Remotly.

“We’re seeing strong momentum from across the market,” noted IBC Director Steve Connolly. “This year’s show will continue to bring together every corner of the global M&E industry under one roof — from visionary start-ups to the most established global media and technology brands. Both exhibitors and visitors know that IBC is where strategic conversations turn into partnerships, and where the industry’s next wave of growth is already taking shape.”

Hall 14 will be expanded as the show responds to surging demand in key areas and will include new special features as well as the return of the Accelerator Zone. Building on the success of previous years, the IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme will present demonstrations of new collaborative projects offering fast-track solutions to real-world challenges the industry faces. Throughout the RAI, IBC2025 will feature a packed content agenda across the Showcase Theatre, the two Content Everywhere Stages and two new stages in Hall 14, which will all play host to presentations, panels, and live demos.