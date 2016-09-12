IBC2016: NewTek and Wowza Partner on Video Delivery Platform

AMSTERDAM—IBC 2016 is bringing companies together, or at least NewTek and Wowza Media Systems, as the two have announced a collaboration on the MDS media encoding and live streaming video delivery platform. A fully integrated hardware and software system, the MDS merges NewTek’s live production technology with Wowza’s streaming software in a 1RU footprint.

Equipped for existing and emerging SDI, IP and hybrid workflows, the MDS delivers processing of up to four channels of video. Streaming sources are acquired through direct, physical input using 3G/HD/SD-SDI hardware connections, over IP via NewTek’s Network Device Interface technology and other sources, including TCP/IP, webcams and USB capture devices. With local input sources also translated to NDI within the system, streaming sources can be delivered and deployed through multiple MDX to maximize resources, performance and delivery potential.

The MDS can deliver production, presentations or live events on mobile devices, desktop or OTT devices by supporting delivery to Wowza Cloud, Wowza CDN and Wowza Player, or alternative workflows. Support for all common CDNs is provided with out-of-the-box support for Facebook, Microsoft, Azure, Wowza, YouTube, and custom RTMP.

Additional features for the MDS include the ability to connect two MDS units together through a local area network or remotely to deliver content between locations. MDS also offers customizable web pages for each of the four available streaming channels, with HTML and CSS editing support.

NewTek and Wowza will offer the MDS starting the fourth quarter of 2016 at a retail price of $11,995.