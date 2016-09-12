IBC2016 News Brief Round Up

AMSTERDAM—Here’s another batch of news and announcements from the IBC Show that’s underway in Amsterdam.

Canadian operator Eastlink has tapped the Cisco Systems cloud-based Infinite Video Platform to underpin an Eastlink Stream app that supports live streaming and VOD across a range of devices. Cisco’s platform also uses VideoGuard Everywhere technology to protect content on smartphones, tablets and PCs.

has licensed the platform to support the launch of a new streaming service and player. PLDT is the fifth operator to sign on for the Roku Powered program, and is the first one in Asia to take that step, Roku said. PLDT’s streaming service and streaming player are expected to launch during Q2 2017 and combine local Philippines content from Cignal and iflix with content from global providers Wurl , a company that specializes in streaming services for pay TV operators, said it is showing its Wurl TV Network broadband channels on platforms from several new partners, including Cisco Systems’ Snowflake guide for MVPDs, Espial’s G4 platform and its Moxi guide (acquired from Arris); Nagra/OpenTV’s IntuiTV guide, and ActiveVideo’s cloud-based platform (ActiveVideo is co-owned by Arris and Charter Communications).

Separately, Conviva said Level 3 Communications has signed on as a content delivery network (CDN) collaborator for its QoE Ecosystem Analytics initiative. That gives Level 3 key experience statistics by region and platform type, as well as metrics such as video start time and latency, Conviva said.

Nokia has launched a multiscreen advertising solution platform that supports targeted ad placements for linear TV, time-shifted TV and video on demand. Nokia said the offering, called the Velocix Multiscreen Advertising Solution, is in trials with several operators in the United States, and supports a variety of ad decision servers including Cadent Technology's (formerly BlackArrow) Central and Campaign systems.

said it has released a new version of its Cache&Carry platform featuring Fastplay, a “buffer-free” video launcher, and support for Apple FairPlay and Google Widevine Digital Rights Management during streaming, downloading and offline playback. Japan Digital Service Corp . is using Ericsson’s cloud-powered MediaFirst suit to underpin an OTT platform for cable operators across Japan. The solution suite includes the Ericsson MediaFirst TV Platform, MediaFirst Video Processing, MediaFirst Video Delivery and Video and Storage Processing Platform (VSPP). Additionally, Ericsson will provide JDS with system integration services and ongoing support and consultation. JDS today offers traditional multi-channel broadcast programs (about 200 channels in UHD, HD and SD) to more than 200 individual cable operators with a combined 6 million subscribers.

said it will integrate its video personalization system with the AltiPlex SDP (Service Delivery Platform) and AltiPlatform middleware to provide pay-TV and OTT operators. BT TV has selected the Accenture Video Solution (AVS) platform to support its current and future BT TV offerings, including BT Sport. Accenture said its platform support both live streaming and video-on-demand on multiple devices including smartphones, tablets and computers.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication Multichannel News.