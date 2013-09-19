Trending

IBC2013 draws 52,974 attendees

This year’s IBC show in Amsterdam drew 52,974 attendees from some 170 countries. The IBC said this years’ figure, which includes employees of exhibiting vendors, was 1 percent higher than the 50,937 who came in 2012.

Roughly 50,462 people came in 2011, then a new record and an increase of 4 percent over 2010.

Exhibitor numbers were also up, as exhibit floor space was nearly sold out to 1440 exhibitors.

Next year’s IBC show is slated for Sept. 12-16.