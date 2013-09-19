IBC2013 draws 52,974 attendees

This year’s IBC show in Amsterdam drew 52,974 attendees from some 170 countries. The IBC said this years’ figure, which includes employees of exhibiting vendors, was 1 percent higher than the 50,937 who came in 2012.

Roughly 50,462 people came in 2011, then a new record and an increase of 4 percent over 2010.

Exhibitor numbers were also up, as exhibit floor space was nearly sold out to 1440 exhibitors.

Next year’s IBC show is slated for Sept. 12-16.