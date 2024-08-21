IBC Content Everywhere Exhibitor Profile: Signiant

In advance of the 2024 IBC Show, Sept. 13-17 at the RAI Amsterdam, TV Tech spoke with Jon Finegold, CMO for Signiant, who will be exhibiting in the show's "Content Everywhere" Zone.

TV Tech: Why did you choose to exhibit in the Content Everywhere Zone this year?

Jon Finegold: The Signiant Platform connects more than 50,000 businesses and more than 1 MM end users from every corner of the globe. Our platform enables creators to collaborate anywhere and distribute everywhere. It is the perfect place for Signiant to exhibit.

TVT: What will you be highlighting at your exhibit?

JF: We will be highlighting many new capabilities on the Signiant Platform with a lot of emphasis on our Media Engine services which enables customers to find, preview and interact with media assets across their diverse and distributed storage. Specific use cases include partial file restore from both cloud and on-prem storage, federated search across storage the ability to play a wide variety of professional media formats without having to pre-generate and store proxy files along with many new enhancements on our core file transfer products.

We will also be highlighting our partnership with TMT Insights – a collaboration which enables intelligent ingest of content from diverse partners directly into your title hierarchy preventing costly errors, reducing manual processes and providing a single pane of glass across all ingest operations.

TVT: Which trends do you expect will be most important at the show this year?

JF: While content creation is coming back from a slow 2023, content consumption is at an all-time high. We expect to see a lot of customers continuing to find ways to monetize their content libraries across a huge array of distribution platforms.

TVT: What brings you back to IBC every year?

JF: Signiant is a global company, and our platform connects the global media supply chain. IBC is a great opportunity to meet face to face with our customers, new prospects, thought leaders and media technology partners.

For more information, visit https://show.ibc.org/content-everywhere.