Signiant to Highlight Latest Innovations, Partnership at IBC 2024

LEXINGTON, Mass.—Signiant will showcase its latest product innovations as well as partnerships, such as the recently announced collaboration with TMT Insights at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The partnership has led to the creation of an Intelligent Ingest solution designed to simplify large-scale media ingest. Users can save time and money through the Intelligent Ingest solution, which enables the planning and tracking of both proactive and reactive inbound content from greenlight through receipt, the company said.

The solution streamlines the inbound flow of media files from a large and diverse set of partners and instantly validates when components for a given content version are received against its established title hierarchy. The combination of the Signiant Platform alongside TMT Insights’ Polaris operational user interface provides key benefits such as centralized visibility and control, error reduction, ecosystem agility and flexibility, leading to a faster time-to-market, it said.

Attendees also can experience hands-on demos of the way top media companies are automating content exchange with their partners, discover and interact with media assets across distributed storage sites and give remote teams fast, seamless access to media assets via a single unified platform, the company said.

See Signiant at IBC 2024 Stand 5.C74.

More information is available on the company’s website .