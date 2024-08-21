IBC Content Everywhere Exhibitor Profile: Comcast Technology Solutions

In advance of the 2024 IBC Show, Sept. 13-17 at the RAI Amsterdam, TV Tech spoke with Peter Gibson, vice president of product and marketing for Comcast Technology Solutions, who will be exhibiting in the show's "Content Everywhere" Zone.

TV Tech: Why did you choose to exhibit in the Content Everywhere Zone this year?

Peter Gibson: Thematically, the Content Everywhere Zone aligns with the core mission of Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS). We are focused on helping streaming providers, broadcasters, and advertisers to manage and monetize everywhere—reliably, securely, and at scale.

TVT: What will you be highlighting at your exhibit?

PG: In Hall 5, Stand C80, Comcast Technology Solutions is showcasing our solutions for streaming, broadcast, entertainment, and connectivity experiences. Featured services and demos will include Managed Channel Origination, VideoAI™, Sky Glass & Entertainment OS, Connected Living, and the newest innovations in Cloud TV.

TVT: Which trends do you expect will be most important at the show this year?PG: This year especially, companies across the premium video landscape are seeking ways to simultaneously limit costs, reduce duplicative efforts, and monetize more effectively. They also need to deliver differentiated viewing experiences with the quality and uptime performance that today’s viewers demand –especially for live sports and events. In this new age of Cloud TV, today’s Tier 1 broadcasters, sports leagues, content owners, and distributors are re-evaluating the best ways to achieve all these objectives. We believe Comcast Technology Solutions is in a unique position to help them deliver, based on our proven capabilities and scale.

TVT: What brings you back to IBC every year?

PG: IBC provides an almost unparalleled networking opportunity to connect personally with our customers and technology partners, in a time efficient way. Not only does it give us the opportunity to share what’s new from Comcast Technology Solutions with the world, but it also helps us keep a pulse on the latest innovations from across the industry. That’s why IBC remains the signature European conference for Comcast Technology Solutions every year.

