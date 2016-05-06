IBC Announces 'Digital Transformation' Theme for 2016 Show

LONDON—IBC 2016 is slated to return to the RAI in Amsterdam on Sept. 8 and in a press release the organization announced the overarching theme of the conference, as well as seven streams off of it.

The theme of the conference will be “Transformation in the Digital Era: Leadership, strategy and creativity in media and entertainment.” “The conference will focus on how the entertainment and media sector is using the accelerating power of technology to transform its businesses,” said Susan Elkington, consultant director of content at IBC.

Over the five day conference, the theme will be broken down into seven thematic streams. These include Platform Futures to examine platforms, content aggregation and distribution strategies; Audiences and Advertising on how broadcasters and TV platforms can reach, engage and monetize viewers; Content and Production will cover content strategies and production techniques; Business Transformation highlights operational developments and technology; Advances in Technology will have technical experts present details on the latest innovations and inventions; the IBC Big Screen Experience examines the hot topics of cinema; and Rising Stars, an educational program for industry starters.

IBC 2016 Conference will run from Sept. 8-12, with the Exhibition running from Sept. 9-13.