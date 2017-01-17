Hearst’s Steven Swartz Headlining NAB Show Opening

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced who will be leading off the proceedings of the 2017 NAB Show—following NAB President Gordon Smith’s opening address, of course. That honor will be going to Steven Swartz, president and CEO of Hearst as he will participate in an executive Q&A session.

Swartz has been president of Hearst, a diversified media, information and services company, in 2013 after serving as vice president from 2001 to 2008. Hearst Television owns and operates local television and radio stations in 26 media markets across 39 states, reaching an estimated 21 million households.

The Q&A with Swartz is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 24, during the opening event sponsored by Blackmagic Design.

The 2017 NAB Show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 22-27. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.