Harmonic Touting OTT Tech at IBC 2017

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic will use the stage of IBC 2017 to showcase a range of products that it believes will help monetize broadcast and OTT services. The products that will be on display support all deployment models—including software appliances, cloud and hybrid environments, and SaaS—to help address the needs of video content and service providers.

One of the OTT products to be shown at the show is Harmonic’s EyeQ content aware compression system. EyeQ features analytics from a Tier 1 direct broadcast satellite television provider to improve quality of experience.

Other products for OTT providers that will be shown include the network PV, targeted ad insertion and UHD-HDR playout distribution functionalities, as well as the companies new Packager X and Origin X software solutions for streamlining OTT video distribution.

Harmonic’s update to its VOS Cloud software and VOS 360 SaaS solutions were meant to help transitioning to the cloud for media processing and OTT service delivery easier. The show will serve as a demonstration of the VOS technologies’ cloud playout capabilities and new orchestrated workflows.

Mobile delivery is also a topic of interest for Harmonic at IBC, with demonstrations planned for the EyeQ video compression optimization system enabling operators to deliver QoE over constrained 3G, 4G and 5G networks. There will also be a demo for a live end-to-end low latency workflow for distribution over CDNs using the next-gen Common Media Application Framework standard.

In addition, a 360-degree VR experience and a display of Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Services over LTE will be offered.

IBC 2017 runs from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam, with Harmonic located at booth 1.B20 during the show.