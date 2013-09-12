Harmonic and Tata Communications Power Cloud-based HEVC Transcoding and Delivery

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Harmonic has teamed up with Tata Communications to add HEVC support to Content Transform cloud-based video transcoding and delivery. This move enables the broadcast industry to migrate its existing archives to 4K.



Content Transform, a cloud-based video service from Tata, uses Harmonic’s ProMedia file-based transcoding technology to deliver multiformat video over Tata Communications’ network and data center infrastructure. This gives media companies access to carrier-grade transcoding, on demand, to repurpose content to a variety of next-generation devices from smartphones to 4K displays.



HEVC compression provides as much as a 50 percent savings in bandwidth. Cloud-based, HEVC-enabled video transcoding and delivery service can provide hi-res video, including 4K, to multiple screens using the same bandwidth, the vendors said.