Grass Valley Working SAM Products into NAB Show Booth

MONTREAL—Five weeks ago Grass Valley announced that it had acquired Snell Advanced Media and now it is ready to show some of the fruits of that merger to attendees at this year’s NAB Show.

Visitors to the Grass Valley booth on the Las Vegas Convention Center floor will see offerings from both GV and SAM portfolios organized by key application areas: live production, news, content delivery and networking. There will also be a dedicated camera stage and a “Discovery Zone,” which will feature self-guided virtual tours of technology topics.

GV is also housing a hospitality booth, SL1805, where customers can meet with sales people, product managers and executives.

The 2018 NAB Show will run from April 7-12. Grass Valley will be located at booth SL1806.