Belden/Grass Valley Acquires Snell Advanced Media

ST. LOUIS—Belden has completed the acquisition of Snell Advanced Media (SAM). Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but SAM will be incorporated into Grass Valley.

The company will be led by Tim Shoulders with the headquarters based in Montreal. Grass Valley said many of SAM's product brands will be retained, although full details are yet to be determined.

The company said the announcement enables them to improve their offering with "the most comprehensive, innovative selection of products and services and increases our ability to provide assured interoperability. It extends our ability of offer in region support to the global broadcast community."

The formal unveiling of the deal is expected to take place at NAB in April. Grass Valley said the two companies will combine in a single booth in Las Vegas.

SAM's president Eric Cooney will stay on as an advisor to the senior leadership team and will be part of the integration planning team.

Cooney said: "The team at SAM has worked hard over the past several years to deliver world class products that have met or exceeded the expectations and needs of our target customers. We believe that becoming part of the Grass Valley family within Belden allows us to give our customers an even greater opportunity to continue growing with us.



"With the backing of Belden, our company has the stability and resources that the industry demands to continue innovating and meet the competition head on."

Tim Shoulders, president, Grass Valley, added: "With this investment Belden again demonstrates our commitment to the broadcast industry. Adding SAM's employees and products to the Grass Valley family extends our global reach, makes us more agile, and provides even more domain expertise to enhance Grass Valley's industry-leading solutions.



"Our customers face competition and uncertainty like never before, this transaction will help them navigate the technology options available to them with fewer concerns around interoperability and deployment complexity, while providing them greater access to the innovators that are developing the solutions of tomorrow."