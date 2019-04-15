Grass Valley Showcases Commitment To IP, Live Production

LAS VEGAS—Grass Valley comes to this year’s NAB Show not only to celebrate a milestone birthday (its 60th) but to reiterate its commitment to the live video production market. To do so, it’s made a reinvigorated pledge to IP deployment, jumped into the competitive gaming market, finalized the integration of Snell Advanced Media (SAM) and completed a number of far-flung remote production deployments for customers around the world.

From left, GV Strategic Account Manager Leo Smeding, Rob Newton, GV President Timothy Shoulders, NEP Senior Vice President of Technology & Asset Management Scott Rothenberg, and GV Vice President and General Manager of Camera Systems Marcel Koutstaal

The company announced that nearly 100 LDX 86 and LDX 86N cameras will be heading to the U.K. as part of a deal between Grass Valley and NEP U.K. GV will supply 96 LDX cameras—24 LDX 86s and 72 LDX 86Ns—which will be integrated into NEP’s U.K. fleet of trucks. NEP U.K. & Ireland’s Director of Engineering and Technology Rob Newton said the LDX 86’s DirectIP feature, which allows the cameras to be connected directly to a network, was the driving force behind the acquisition.

Grass Valley’s goal at NAB Show 2019 is to launch solutions that enable customers to engage viewers on all devices and across multiple platforms without having to dramatically change their media workflows, Shoulders, said.

At its booth, the company is showing its end-to-end ecosystem of open standards-based solutions. Among the product highlights is the introduction of the GV Stratus One production platform and the Grass Valley Creative Grading creative camera shading solution. The company is also demoing new highlighting and live replay features as part of its LiveTouch production system.

One notable hot spot at the booth is the debut of a live esports gaming competition. The goal is to show how Grass Valley production gear can be used to meet the needs of esports and specialist ventures in live productions.