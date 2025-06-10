L.A. Clippers Adopt Grass Valley Switchers for IP-Based Production

MONTREAL—The Los Angeles Clippers have tapped Grass Valley and integration partner BeckTV to provide fully native 2110 IP 4K switcher solutions for Intuit Dome, the new home of the NBA franchise.

Located in Inglewood, California, Intuit Dome opened for the 2024-25 season as a premier destination for basketball and live entertainment. Designed to be the most technologically advanced arena in the United States, the venue required a no-compromise, state-of-the-art IP production infrastructure to support Clippers basketball, concerts, and other live events, GV said.

To meet these demands, Grass Valley supplied three fully native 2110 IP switcher systems, all paired with top-of-the-line Kayenne control panels. These systems will serve as the heart of production across three different control rooms, ensuring seamless operations for dozens of operators working on a variety of high-profile events.

“We needed a solution that could deliver uncompromised IP 2110 switching across all of Intuit Dome’s productions, and Grass Valley provided exactly that,” said Brock Raum, senior engineer at BeckTV. “The ease of use of the Kayenne panels ensures that operators can move between control rooms seamlessly, which is essential for a venue of this scale.”

Integration partner Beck TV recommended Grass Valley’s solutions as the only true native 2110 IP 4K full raster switchers on the market, with the ability to provide the required flexibility, reliability, and scalability of the facility’s production operations.

Additionally, the collaboration with BeckTV, a top-tier partner of Grass Valley, ensured a seamless integration process, GV said.

“This deployment, in collaboration with our trusted partners BeckTV, further solidifies Grass Valley’s leadership in large venue builds and elite sports productions,” said Alex Keighley, senior vice president of sales for North America at Grass Valley. “As more venues transition to fully IP-based workflows, Grass Valley continues to set the standard for innovation and performance in live event production.”