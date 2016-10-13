G&D to Demo New KVM Extenders at NAB Show New York

G&D North America Inc. adds the DP1.2-Vision KVM extender to its portfolio, offering UHD applications the full range of the many G&D matrix functions such as CrossDisplay-Switching, the integration in media control systems or the Push-Get function. The compression used for DP1.2-Vision works without any visual losses and enables 4K/UHD video a refresh rate of 60 Hz, even at lower bandwiths.





Outside broadcasts and working across locations sometimes require the ability to access remote systems. G&D now offers a KVM extender that allows access via IP structures. The new DP-Vision-IP transmits signals via G&D’s KVM-over-IP, so users can use IP structures to access the connected computers.



Booth: 825