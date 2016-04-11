Forscene Introducing Virtual Ingest Server at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Forscene will introduce a new virtual ingest server at the 2016 NAB Show. This software-only solution for uploading media into the Forscene cloud is currently in beta and planned for release later this year.

Following the addition of Forscene’s Edge Server to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, the new Forscene virtual ingest server provides a further alternative to hardware-based ingest workflows. While it uses the same Forscene software that typically runs on ingest hardware, the software runs within a virtual machine on the user’s computer or laptop instead of a separate ingest server. This design reduces capital costs, removes logistical barriers, scales up or down cost-effectively, and reduces barriers to entry for smaller companies and productions.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Forscene will be in booth SL5305. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.