Forbidden Technologies Reveals Virtualized Post-Production Workflow at IBC

LONDON—Virtual reality is coming down the pipeline, but Forbidden Technologies will look to offer IBC 2015 attendees virtual workflows as it will premiere its end-to-end virtualized workflow for post-production and distribution of video content. The hardware independent technology combines the company’s Forscene system with the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform.

Forbidden Technologies simulator

The workflow has the Forscene ingest server run as a virtual machine on the Microsoft Azure platform to transcode and ingest live broadcast streams into Forscene accounts quickly after the life feed. Video editors can create clips or highlights using Forscene’s NLE from any location. Upon completion, the sequence is dropped back into the Azure for conforming and distribution.

IBC attendees can experience the workflow at Forbidden Technologies’ booth, 8.B38e. They will compete in a simulated car race and then edit it on Forscene without hardware.

IBC 2015 will take place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.