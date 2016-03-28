For-A to Debut 3-M/E Video Switcher at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—FOR-A will debut a 3-M/E version of its HVS-2000 video switcher at the 2016 NAB Show. FOR-A will also showcase an option to interface its switchers with the Thunderbolt 2 expansion card to create a powerful character generator and virtual studio system.

The HVS-2000 switcher’s new 3-M/E version allows up to 48 inputs and 18 outputs, and offers a 4K DVE expansion card that allows 3D DVEs in 4K mode. It offers an easy-to-use control panel, a 4K 3D DVE card expansion card, and a 2SI software option that enables switching with less delay than SQD systems. Well-suited to 4K productions, the switcher also offers numerous unique features, including ME-Lite, which allows a traditional aux bus to transform into a functional mix effects with cuts, mix, wipes, keys, and DVE including full preview. Another unique function, Flex-a-key, allows operators to add, move, and multiply key and DVE layers to traditional M/E or ME-Lite resources.

The HVS-2000 will be showcased throughout FOR-A’s booth for such applications as live sports and production. The company will also show the HVS-2000 switcher integrated with its graphic solutions, routing switchers, multi-viewers, signal processors and color correctors to create a complete video production system.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. FOR-A will be in booth C5117. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com