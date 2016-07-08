FDNY's Herlocker to Address Government Video Expo

WASHINGTON—Few people need information fast like the commander of a fire scene does.

Attendees to Government Video Expo & the National Drone Show will hear about the New York Fire Department's aggressive urban firefighting strategy from Timothy E. Herlocker, director of the FDNY Emergency Operations Center.

Timothy Herlocker

The EOC is the department's information hub and command & control center, where Herlocker has designed and implemented systems and policies to provide real-time data to support rapid decision-making by incident commanders and senior executives.

His session is titled "Live Video Supports Tactical Decision-Making in the Nation's Largest Fire Department."

A longtime special agent with the FBI — where he specialized in counterintelligence, counterterrorism and intelligence collection and analysis — he has a background that today helps FDNY create packages of information that incident commanders can easily assimilate without impeding their ability to manage complex emergency operations.

Herlocker has been a leader in the effort to link the nation's fire services as consumers of national intelligence. He led the effort to combine local operations centers into a community of interest in order to create a common operating picture; he has implemented simple approaches to the collection and distribution of live video to support tactical decisionmaking.

At the FBI, in 1998 he led investigators in East Africa after the U.S. Embassy bombings. In 2002, he drafted the redesign of the New York City Joint Terrorism Task Force, tripling its size, to support its enhanced responsibilities in the post-9/11 world. He built and led the FBI's largest field intelligence operation. In 2004 he was promoted to an assistant special agent in charge.

Government Video Expo will take place Dec. 6–8, 2016, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Designed for video, broadcast and AV professionals, Government Video Expo features a full exhibit floor, numerous training options, free seminars, keynotes, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and a new educational series of panel discussions.

Register at http://www.gvexpo.com/#