Eyeheight to feature LEGAL-6 at SMPTE 2013

Eyeheight will showcase its new LEGAL-6 multirate video and audio legalizer logging legalizer at the SMPTE 2013 annual technical conference and exhibition in Hollywood, Oct. 22-24.



Eyeheight's LEGAL-6 supports RGB, composite (PAL, NTSC 7.5IRE setup and NTSC 0 setup), simultaneous composite + RGB and Y,Cb,Cr SDI gamut correction. It maintains a timed record of every noncompliant video or audio event requiring correction in the course of a 24-hour transmission schedule. Each action is logged with its linear time code identifier.

Equipped to handle 525/625, 720 and 1080 line content, the LEGAL-6 incorporates Eyeheight's clobberRing automatic luma overshoot and undershoot suppression together with luma and chroma gain, black level adjustment, hue rotation, adjustable clipping levels and soft-clipping-knee levels. An "out-of-gamut" indication feed displays overshoot or undershoot severity and shows the user where on the picture any signal correction is being performed.



See Eyeheight at SMPTE 2013 booth 210.