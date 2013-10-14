Eyeheight to feature LEGAL-6 at SMPTE 2013
Eyeheight will showcase its new LEGAL-6 multirate video and audio legalizer logging legalizer at the SMPTE 2013 annual technical conference and exhibition in Hollywood, Oct. 22-24.
Eyeheight's LEGAL-6 supports RGB, composite (PAL, NTSC 7.5IRE setup and NTSC 0 setup), simultaneous composite + RGB and Y,Cb,Cr SDI gamut correction. It maintains a timed record of every noncompliant video or audio event requiring correction in the course of a 24-hour transmission schedule. Each action is logged with its linear time code identifier.
Equipped to handle 525/625, 720 and 1080 line content, the LEGAL-6 incorporates Eyeheight's clobberRing automatic luma overshoot and undershoot suppression together with luma and chroma gain, black level adjustment, hue rotation, adjustable clipping levels and soft-clipping-knee levels. An "out-of-gamut" indication feed displays overshoot or undershoot severity and shows the user where on the picture any signal correction is being performed.
See Eyeheight at SMPTE 2013 booth 210.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox