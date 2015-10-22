EVS Unveils IP4Live Strategy at SMPTE 2015

LOS ANGELES—As the industry progress more and more toward IP, EVS is ready to present its strategy for the IP-driven future at SMPTE 2015. The provider of live production systems will showcase its ‘IP4Live’ strategic approach, which brings the benefits of IP-based workflows to live production while preserving existing investments.

IP4Live supports interoperability through open standards like SMPTE 2022, as well as compression initiatives to enable flexible 4K/UHD transport over IP, employ off-the-shelf networking components, and leverage hybrid SDI/IP systems that optimize production technology resources for distributed and remote workflow options.

EVS will also highlight how IP extends to its XiP gateway technology for EVS XT and XS lines of production servers and the DYVI IT-based switcher that enables creative content production along with distributed architecture and enabling of remote production operations.

Attendees will learn how IP4Live can benefit EVS’ 12-channel media production servers, IPDirector live content management production software suite and C-Cast multimedia distribution platform. The multi-I/O server architecture can be used as both a recording platform for clips, playlist management, slow motion and highlights, and graphic tools and as the foundation of a studio production infrastructure.

SMPTE 2015 takes place Oct. 26-29 in Los Angeles. EVS will be located at booth 420.