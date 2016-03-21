Digital Broadcast Sets Mediaverifire for 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Digital Broadcast will introduce Mediaverifire, which verifies aired material and provides full FCC compliance monitoring. Mediaverifire captures content at 19.39-Mbps, with complete TR 101 290 conformance testing, and records can be reviewed, logged and trimmed. The web interface enables control and monitoring, and proxies can be streamed over the Internet or viewed from a browser.

Digital Broadcast will also feature its Mediavault Archive System, which offers RAID, Blu-ray, and/or LTO tape—as well as cloud storage—for economical media storage and advanced search features from a desktop, editor or workstation. Visitors will also see the Newsbank Automated Newsroom System that consolidates servers and editing functions so news stories can be ingested, edited and automatically aired, among other features.

The company will also show Mediavault Sharing, which unites group stations with a cache containing databases, thumbnails, browsers, scripts and rundowns, and full bandwidth material that can be searched and filtered according to station, keyword, date, and other criteria. When a breaking news story occurs, it can be distributed over the cloud in a single step to all of the stations that want it.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Digital Broadcast will be in booth N7119. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.