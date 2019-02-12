Dejero’s Updated EnGo Mobile Transmitter Headlines 2019 NAB Show Presentation

LAS VEGAS—Dejero has a full lineup of updated and new products for NAB Show attendees to preview at its booth, among which includes the latest edition of its EnGo mobile transmitter product.

The EnGo 1.3 is described as having more processing power to deliver unique content adaptive encoding and HEVC compression. The transmitter’s encoding is able to automatically adapt to content complexity as it is captured and supports up to 20 Mb/s bitrate for live transmissions and 1080p 50/60.

Dejero's 2018 NAB Show booth.

Also on display will be the CellSat blended cellular and satellite connectivity service, which has new features that include multiple antenna options, including portable flyaway and vehicle-mount options, and additional connectivity plans. Dejero says it will also begin to make CellSat available in Europe.

Updates to Dejero’s GateWay platform include connectivity through a variety of IP connections and faster file transfer methods. The Gateway achieves high-bandwidth connectivity by blending connections—like cellular, satellite and other wireless technologies—together. Citing GateWay’s extra bandwidth, Dejero says that on-location crews can upload and download images faster, as well as access newsroom and MAM systems, cloud services and private networks through a reliable internet connectivity.

Additional products set to be at the Dejero booth are the company’s IP-based content distribution system that offers large scale, cloud-based content sharing and distribution, and Dejero Control, a cloud-based management system with new features like roaming management and automated and customizable metadata. Dejero will also offer a look at its new “Find a Provider” service, which allows organizations to find freelancers and other service providers.

Dejero will have all of these on hand at their booth, C2025, throughout the NAB Show.

To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.