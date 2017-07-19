Dejero to Offer Updated Core Software at IBC 2017

WATERLOO, ONTARIO—Dejero, an innovator in cloud-managed solutions that provide video transport and Internet connectivity while mobile or in remote locations, has announced updates to its Dejero Core software that streamline broadcast clip and asset management workflows. Dejero Core is the software shared by all Dejero transmitters and receivers, and can be seen at IBC2017, stand 12.B42.

Dejero transmitters are often used to record clips in addition to live workflows. Using watchfolders, many broadcasters have defined workflows automating the movement of the clips into their media management tools. The automation eliminates the need to manually move clips and quickly provides access to production staff who need to trim, apply overlays, and other pre-broadcast tasks, as quickly as possible. The latest Core update provides more features than ever to simplify and support the clip workflow.

Clip and file transfer rates have been upcapped to allow fuller bandwidth use for faster transfers. As well, the algorithms for safely managing bandwidth usage across all servers, which prioritize live streams ahead of transfers, have been enhanced to identify and manage any bottleneck, whether at an individual server or the network bandwidth available at the station.

The new ‘transfer while recording’ operating mode, combined with faster transfer rates, means that a clip can start auto transferring from the field to the server at the broadcast facility while still recording. After recording a clip, the transfer can be completed within seconds of the recording finishing, even with long clips—saving valuable time.

“With these recent software updates, our video transport solutions are even more powerful—enabling clips and assets to be managed more efficiently by crews on the ground and in-house than ever before,” said Bill Nardi, VP of broadcast integration and global support at Dejero. “The beauty of our Core software is that we are able to quickly and efficiently deploy new features and performance enhancements across our customers’ fleet of transmitters and receivers, further extending the capabilities of their equipment.”

These new enhancements can be seen across Dejero’s range of video transport solutions, from the EnGo and GoBox mobile transmitters, rack-mounted VSET encoder/transmitter, and Transceiver to the Broadcast Server. The new features are available now to existing Dejero customers.