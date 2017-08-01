Dejero to Demo Connectivity and Video Transport at IBC 2017

WATERLOO, ONTARIO—Dejero, an innovator in cloud-managed solutions that provide video transport and internet connectivity while mobile or in remote locations, will be demonstrating its latest innovations in the field of IP network blending at IBC 2017 (stand 12.B42) and how it can support newsgathering and remote broadcasting as the industry transitions towards IP.

“In order to speed up production workflows and overall operational efficiency, reporters and production crews need to be able to work in the field as if they were back at the broadcast facility,” said Bogdan Frusina, founder of Dejero. “But for that to happen they need access to reliable and secure broadband connectivity while on location. At IBC 2017, Dejero will be showcasing an array of solutions that solve connectivity and bandwidth challenges that field personnel encounter trying to get content back to base.”

Dejero Gateway

Visitors to the Dejero stand can experience the Dejero Gateway in-vehicle mobile connectivity solution. Dejero Gateway allows crews working on location to send and receive large files and access their newsroom or media asset managment systems, as well as cloud services used for collaboration. Dejero provides reliable, fast and secure access to the public Internet and private networks using high-bandwidth blended network technology. Reporters can complete stories on location by securely accessing systems, searching and downloading archived footage, editing their stories and uploading completed packages ready for air without having to return to the station—saving valuable time and enabling them to move on to their next assignment.

Dejero’s EnGo Vehicle Mount Kit with integrated signal booster will be shown at IBC for the first time. The kit enhances the RF performance of the Dejero EnGo mobile transmitter by providing a mounting option inside a newsgathering or production vehicle that connects to roof-mounted high-gain antennas placed for optimal performance. This is of particular interest to news crews broadcasting live while they travel to a location, and where cellular connectivity may be challenging. The kit essentially converts the Dejero EnGo into a rack-mounted encoder found in cellular, satellite, or multi-transmission path vehicles. It can then be quickly disconnected and placed in a backpack, or mounted directly on a camera, to give crews maximum mobility when on the scene of breaking news and live events.

Dejero is also demonstrating a novel implementation of HEVC that provides greatly improved picture quality in low bitrate environments, especially when combined with real-time adaptive bitrate control and Dejero’s auto transport technology. This combination ensures the best possible picture quality, even when bandwidth is limited. Visitors to the Dejero stand can also learn how applying this technology in low delay, live transmission environments requires additional considerations to best leverage the benefits.

Finally, visitors can also experience first-hand the recently announced updates to Dejero Core software, that streamlines clip and asset management workflows. The management of clips and media assets by crews on the ground and in-house are more efficient than ever before with these updates, which include additional clip workflow support and simplification; upcapped file transfer rates; and a new ‘transfer while recording’ operating mode.