Dalet Using IBC to Showcase News and Orchestration Workflows

PARIS—The IBC 2017 stage will serve as the unveiling for a number of new Dalet Digital Media Systems technology. The highlighted gear will offer new solutions for news, MAM, orchestration and Video-over-IP workflows.

One of the new products is the Dalet Unified News Operation platform, which offers a suite of collaborative tools that streamline the chain of operations. Features of the toolset include the Dalet Social Media Pane for publishing on social media; the Dalet Content Discovery that is able to recommend a selection of content available on the platform that matches assignments or work in progress; and advanced news graphics workflows, including workflows to manage CG, crawlers, tickers, lower-thirds, logos, full-frame graphics and 3D animations.

There also will be the Dalet Orchestration system, a media management platform to integrate content pools and automate workflows across various verticals of a media enterprise, like programs, promos, news, sports and lifestyle. It can be delivered with the Dalet Report Center to offer data tailored for media operations.

Dalet also plans to show its updated HTML5 Dalet Xtend panel that now connects Adobe Premiere Pro CC users to the Dalet Galaxy platform. Additional new features include support for multi-sequence export, locator inheritance, configurable metadata forms for exporting content and support for “while” scenarios when exporting from Adobe Premiere Pro.

Another part of the Dalet demonstration will be the Dalet Brio I/O platform, which supports the lateset IP standards – SMPTE 2202-2, SMPTE 2202-6 and the SMPTE 2110.

Dalet will be located at booth 8.B77 during IBC 2017, which runs from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.