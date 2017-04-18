Comrex to Premiere IP Audio Gateway and Codec at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The 2017 NAB Show will be the unveiling of Comrex’s Opal, a new IP audio gateway that allows remote call-in guests to deliver studio-quality sound without the need for special equipment on their end. They simply click a link to connect with Opal, which then uses the Opus encoder for excellent fidelity and low delay.

Comrex will also show ACCESS NX, the latest audio IP codec in its ACCESS line. The ACCESS NX hardware platform is optimized for running CrossLock, which enables powerful error correction and network bonding. It also intelligently monitors and dynamically adjusts network connections in real-time.

ACCESS and BRIC-Link II versatile, reliable IP audio codecs will also be on display. Comrex will also demo the VH2 two-line hybrid that provides superb audio over VoIP phone lines, and STAC VIP, a VoIP call management system for larger-scale talk shows with between six and 12 callers. And, LiveShot live ENG technology, which delivers real-time, high-quality two-way video and audio over IP networks, will also be displayed.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Comrex will be in booth C1633. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.