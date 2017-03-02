Comrex to Demo IP Audio Gateway at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Comrex Corporation will demonstrate Opal, a new IP audio gateway. Short for Opus Portal, Opal creates a studio internet audio portal. Once installed, Opal provides a web page that allows users to click a button and broadcast from their computer or Android device in high fidelity, as well as receive a high quality audio return.

With Opal, users can deliver studio quality sound without the need for any special equipment on their end. To coordinate call-ins with non-technical remote guests, users simply click a link and Opal establishes the link using its encoder for excellent fidelity and low delay.

Opal can support two connections at once, and provides two independent professional audio I/O ports to the studio. Opal occupies one-half rack unit, and two can fit side-by-side in a 19-inch rack shelf. Currently, connections to Opal can only be made from Chrome, Firefox and other WebRTC-type browsers.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Comrex Corporationwill be in boothC1633. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.