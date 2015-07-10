Cobalt to Premiere RGB Color-Space Corrector at IBC 2015

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. – Cobalt will display a pair of new products at the upcoming IBC 2015 in Amsterdam, the RGB color-space corrector and the dual-channel frame sync.

9980-CSC-3G 3G/HD/SD-SDI RGB Color-Space Corrector

The 9980-CSC-3G 3G/HD/SD-SDI RGB color-space corrector/frame sync comes with an integrated test-signal generator for both the openGear framework and Blue Box Group 1000 series. The card’s RGB color-space correction with YCbCr proc controls provides lift, gain, saturation, phase, white clip (hard and soft), black clip, and color saturation clip. With the built-in pattern generator users can pre-emphasize or de-emphasize by the color corrector to match on-set camera colorimetry. Custom settings can be saved to presets for easy recalls.

Also being introduced at IBC 2015 is the 9922-2FS 3G/HD/SD-SDI dual-channel frame sync. This new card is the highest-density card in the openGear family and provides audio and video processing, AES/analog audio embedding and de-embedding, and CVBS I/O with two signal paths of frame sync on a single openGear card. Channel density can go up to 33 channels in 2RU in the OG3-FR openGear frame, or up to 40 channels in the HPF-9000 openGear frame. Features include capability to add RGB color correction, set auto-changeover, and “moving-box” insertion over input video or internally generated test patterns for active picture verification.

Cobalt Digital will display these new products, along with other openGear and Blue Box cards, at stand 10.B44 during IBC 2015, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.