Clear-Com LQ Series Showing IP Abilities at IBC 2017

ALAMEDA, CALIF.—Clear-Com will present the latest updates to its LQ Series of IP interfaces at IBC 2017. The enhanced LQ Series adds SIP capability for telephony, connects traditional intercom systems with Agent-IC mobile applications and increases I/O channel density for HelixNet digital partyline. With LQ Interfaces, a complete communication solution of analogue, digital and IP intercom systems is fully integrated and connected over reliable IP networks, for communication from virtually anywhere.

LQ interfaces can link any two-wire partyline and/or four-wire digital solutions over IP networks. With the updated LQ devices that now host Clear-Com’s Agent-IC, core intercom users on traditional intercom systems can communicate in full-duplex with Intercom Mobile App users on smart devices. All setups and configurations are easily managed within the browser-based Core Configuration Manager (CCM).

HelixNet digital networked partyline system receives a six-fold increase in I/O ports with the updated LQ interfaces. LQ will provide up to 24 audio ports assigned to any of the 12/24 intercom channels in HelixNet. These additional ports supplement the HelixNet ports for interfacing with two-wire and/or four-wire intercom or audio devices, effectively creating a much higher density digital partyline intercom system. Signals from any remote devices are routed over IP to the assigned HelixNet end point(s). HelixNet is also now able to directly connect into the Eclipse HX digital matrix intercom network with the LQ device.

LQ Series offers much more connectivity with its SIP telephony interfacing capability. Now, users on any Clear-Com or third-party intercom systems can make direct calls cost-effectively over SIP-based phone systems over LQ.

The latest LQ models, together with a broad range of Clear-Com’s industry leading communications systems, will be demonstrated at IBC 2017 on booth 10.D29.