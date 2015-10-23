Clear-Com Going Wireless at CCW 2015

ALAMEDA, CALIF.—Clear-Com has no strings with its new wireless intercom systems and IP-based intercom connectivity, which it will show at the upcoming Content & Communications World 2015 conference in New York. Among the products Clear-Com intends to show are the DX410, FreeSpeak II 2.4GHz, and LQ-R.

DX410

The DX410 is a two-channel 2.4GHz digital wireless intercom system that features 7kHz wideband audio with a miniaturized beltpack and All-in-One wireless headset. It also features 2- and 4-wire bridging and 2-wire auto-nulling.

Clear-Com’s FreeSpeak II 2.4GHz is a new distributed wireless system. FreeSpeak II is able to operate as a standalone system with up to 20 full-duplex wireless beltpacks connected to a single station for point-to-point and group communications. The base station can mix 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz system components in the same system. The system also features Active Transceiver Antennas, giving the beltpack-to-base station a distance range of up to 3,200 feet. The full-duplex digital beltpack features up to five communication routes, four programmable pushbuttons and a replay button, two rotary encoders, an internal antenna and can run for 18-hours battery time.

In addition, the company plans to show LQ-R IP interface devices. Available in four or eight ports in a compact 1RU form factor, the system can extend or link 2-wire/4-wire intercom and audio systems over LAN, WAN or IP networks to remote locations. All devices can support eight 4-wire connections, four 2-wire connections, or four 2-wire and four 4-wire connections in a single unit. The 2-wire option is compatible with Clear-Com and RTS TW systems.

To find at more, attendees can visit Clear-Com at booth 1411. CCW 2015 runs from Nov. 11-12 at the Javits Convention Center in New York.