Wisycom RF-Over-Fiber System Keeps ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Set Connected

CLEVELAND—“Fear the Walking Dead,” a spinoff of AMC’s original series “The Walking Dead,” explores the early days of the zombie apocalypse from a new angle, offering fresh characters, locations and narrative challenges. The show takes a Los Angeles-based family and drops them into the terrifying unknown, forcing them to navigate a world quickly spiraling into chaos.

For those of us behind the scenes, this means meeting the creative ambition of the series with equal technical innovation. As the show evolved, so did our production requirements—especially in the audio department.

As a proud member of the Cinema Audio Society (CAS) and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), I am deeply committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in production sound. I constantly seek out solutions that deliver clarity, reliability and flexibility, especially on complex sets. That’s exactly what I found with Wisycom’s fiber system: simply put, it’s a game-changer. The zero signal loss, consistent clarity and adaptability in a range of shooting conditions have completely transformed how I operate on set.

RF Without Boundaries

On “Fear the Walking Dead,” we often faced unique production challenges such as wide establishing shots, mobile camera work and set designs that demand cart placement far from the action. Traditional RF systems struggle under these conditions; the further you run coaxial cable, the more signal degradation you encounter. I needed something that wouldn’t compromise on performance no matter the terrain or distance.

That’s where Wisycom’s BFLT2 and BFLR2 RF-over-fiber modules came into play. Paired with dual-diversity antennas and tactical fiber, I was able to extend my reach to nearly 1,000 feet without any signal loss or compromise in audio quality. The system is completely plug-and-play and brand-agnostic, which means I can integrate it seamlessly with any equipment I’m using. That level of versatility is rare and incredibly valuable in the fast-paced world of film and TV production.

One particular moment that stands out to me was when we needed to capture audio from a valley with antennas placed high on a hill. What would have taken hundreds of feet of coaxial cable, active antennas and calculations for gain stages to overcome signal loss was now accomplished with a single 150-foot run, no gain required. With filters in place and Camplex-tough tactical fiber cables running through the mud, the RF system performed flawlessly. This was another mission success.

Another example involved placing the cart around the corner of a large building, with no line of sight. Again, the Wisycom system delivered flawless RF signals, proving its reliability regardless of location or physical barriers.

Advances in Control

What also sets this system apart are its advanced control and integration features. From my cart, I can monitor and adjust settings via Bluetooth or Ethernet. That means I can change the gain, assign channel names and manage frequencies without leaving my sound rig. It gives me full visibility and control—no guesswork, no running back and forth.

The affordability and ease of use make this a compelling option not just for high-end productions but for sound mixers across the board. I’ve been so impressed that I regularly share my experiences with fellow professionals, including renowned mixers and other sound experts at industry events like NAB Show. I’ve had colleagues stop me just to ask how I’m achieving such clean results in tough locations. The answer is always Wisycom.

For anyone serious about audio in production, especially in the unpredictable conditions of modern filmmaking, the Wisycom wireless fiber system is more than just a tool—it’s a solution. For me, it’s one I now consider essential on every set.

