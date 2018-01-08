CES 2018: Samsung Builds ‘The Wall’ MicroLED TV

LAS VEGAS—Samsung is going big at this year’s CES show and that’s not hyperbole, as one of the company’s main displays is its new 146-inch MicroLED TV display the company has dubbed “The Wall.” In addition to “The Wall,” Samsung showcased a TV that can upscale content to 8K and a Smart TV platform with Bixby and SmartThings integration at its First Look CES event.

“The Wall” is a self-emitting MicroLED TV that the company says is capable of delivering “incredible definition without restrictions to size, resolution or form.” Micrometer scale LEDs replace color filters and serve as their own source of light. The modular-based, bezel-less design enables customization of size and shape.

A QLED TV featuring 8K AI upscaling was also shown by Samsung. The technology is able to upscale standard definition content to 8K by employing an algorithm to adjust screen resolution based on the image quality characteristics of each scene, per Samsung; this includes elements like noise reduction and edge restoration function.

Samsung’s new 2018 Smart TV platform now comes with Bixby, SmartThings and Universal Guide. Bixby is an intelligent assistant platform from Samsung for easier interaction between the TV and consumers with voice analysis capabilities. The SmartThings integration will provide enhanced sharing, connectivity and control of the TV and sync with other devices. There will also be the launch of Universal Guide, which is an advanced program guide that can search for specific contet across apps and programs, as well as recommends content according to user preferences.

Samsung will feature these products at its CES booth, 15006. CES 2018 runs from Jan. 9-12 in Las Vegas.