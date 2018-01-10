CES 2018: ‘Offer Surfing’ of OTT TV Services a Growing Concern

LAS VEGAS—Viewers are figuring out ways to have their cake and eat it too when it comes to finding the right virtual MVPD. Most services will offer a free trial to allow users to test out their platform before making a financial commitment. However, this has led to what is being called “offer surfing,” where consumers switch from one provider to another to continue watching OTT content on free trials. The danger of this, according to “The Disruption of Internet TV: Programming Everywhere” panel at CES, is that it could condition consumers that they don’t need to pay for premium content.

