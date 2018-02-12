2018 NAB Show 4K 4Charity Fun Run Open for Registration

PORTLAND, ORE.—NAB Show attendees, get ready to step up to the starting line for the fourth annual 4K 4Charity Fun Run, as AWS Elemental has announced that registration is now open for the event. AWS Elemental is also accepting sponsorships for the race.

The 4K 4Charity race will once again look to support and raise awareness for organizations that work in support of increased diversity and inclusion. Funds from the race will be devoted to Girls Who Code, a national non-profit working to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a programmer looks like and does, and FIRST Nevada, a local non-profit that helps young people with mentor-based programs that build, science, engineering and technology skills.

Current sponsors for the race include Aspera; AWS Elemental; Ooyala; Dolby Laboratories; Irdeto; Brightcove Inc.; Planar, a Leyard company; ChyronHego; Sports Video Group; NAB; and media sponsors NewBay and Rapid TV News. Groups interested in sponsoring the race can reach out to Kate Incerto at incertok@elemental.com. The deadline for sponsorship commitments is Feb. 23.

The race is 4km (2.49 miles) that will take place on Tuesday, April 10, at 7:30 a.m. in Sunset Park. Complimentary bus transportation will be provided to and from select NAB Show hotels and Sunset Park with seating on a first-come, first-serve basis. For additional information visit 4K4Charity.com/runs/nab.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place from April 7-12 in Las Vegas.