CBS, BAMTech Execs to Keynote NAB’s Online Video Conference

WASHINGTON—The 2017 NAB Show continues to add to its roster of presenters, CBS’s Jim Lanzone and BAMTech’s Michael Paull will serve as keynote speakers for the Online Video Conference. One of the 12 tracks offered during the show, the Online Video Conference will look at evolving online viewership trends and streaming models that are impacting the television and video industries.

Jim Lanzone

Lanzone, the chief digital officer for CBS and CEO of CBS Interactive, will headline “CBS’s Transformation to a Next Generation Content Company.” This session will focus on the digital initiatives and multi-platform strategy that CBS has deployed.

The recently appointed BAMTech CEO Paull will lead the “Building Dreams of Video’s Future” session. In it he will share his thoughts on key changes for the future of the streaming video industry, the role of direct-to-consumer subscription video services and the opportunities for live content to better serve customers.

Lanzone’s session will take place on April 24 and Paull’s April 25. The Online Video Conference is produced in partnership with VideoNuze and the keynote sessions will be moderated by VideoNuze editor and publisher Will Richmond.