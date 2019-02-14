Calrec Audio Makes Way for IP With NAB Show Products

LAS VEGAS—As broadcasters continue to embrace IP, Calrec Audio is putting the spotlight on its native IP products for fully integrated workflows during the 2019 NAB Show. Front and center will be Calrec’s ImPulse core and Type R platforms.

ImPulse

ImPulse core is an audio processing and routing engine with AES67 and SMPTE 2110 connectivity. The ImPulse is compatible with Apollo and Artemis control surfaces, while future scalable expansion allows for up to four DSP mix engines and control systems to run independently on a single core at the same time. Other offerings include 3D immersive path widths and panning for next generation audio applications. The system also has an integral AoIP router that supports NMOS discovery, connection management and mDNS/Ravenna discovery.

A modular, IP-based radio system, the Type R uses standard networking technology and configurable soft panels to meet operators’ needs. The system features a 2U core with integrated I/O resources, with a single core capable of powering as many as three independent mixing environments. Type R provides customization across established networks, open control protocols and surface personalization.

Additional technology that will be on-hand at the Calrec booth includes the H2/IP Gateway that links Hydra 2 to IP domains so signals and control can pass in both directions, and upgrades to modular I/O frames via a new switchable controller card for the frames to sit on either a Hydra 2 or IP network, with a future option to upgrade existing fixed format boxes.

Calrec Audio will present these products and technology at its booth, C7408, during the NAB Show.

