Bridge to Reveal Data Monitoring Technology at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Bridge Technologies will unveil the 2016 version of its Remote Data Wall, a unique solution for monitoring data, at the 2016 NAB Show. It offers a more powerful way to create a customized flight deck of data instruments through an easy to use widget toolkit. Users can easily write their own widgets to create a unique data display environment.

Remote Data Wall

Bridge will also show innovative technology for exploring monitoring data in a live NLE-style interface, giving users a new level of understanding of faults and outages, and the means to verify SLAs and validate regulatory obligations.

New virtualized probes will allow users to pick and mix the most effective combination of software and hardware monitoring nodes. And Bridge will also show its latest Gold TS Protection technology that makes it easier to set-up monitoring for digital services, with faster, more accurate and secure fault tracking.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Bridge Technologies will be in booth SU7110. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.